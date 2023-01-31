India G20 Presidency: Y-20 inception meeting to be held in Guwahati from Feb 6-8

The department of youth affairs will be holding an inception meeting from February 6-8 at Guwahati, Assam to be attended by minister of youth affairs and sports Anurag Thakur.

This meeting will be held on the sidelines of G-20 summit.

Underlining the aims of the Y-20 Summit, an official said, “The Y20 India Summit in 2023 would exemplify India’s youth-centric efforts and provide an opportunity to showcase its values and policy measures so that India’s leadership of this summit can stand out among the youth cohort. The themes selected for the summit will showcase Indian leadership on these issues to both global and domestic audiences and help fulfil India’s vision of making the G20 summit truly participative in nature.”

The main summit of Y-20 will be organised from August 17-20 under the themes identified as Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation & 21st century; Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability as a Way of Life; Peace Building and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War; Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance; Health, Wellbeing & Sports: Agenda for Youth.

The Y20 theme titled ‘21st Century Skills and the Future of Work’ will focus on the areas such as India’s National Education Policy, research and innovation as a way of life, and the Start-Up India Policy.

The theme of Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance would focus on ‘Digital India’ paving the way for a youth-centric Digital governance, student-centric governance’ and ‘Policy sector’ in India.