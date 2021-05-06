India has administered over 162mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 162million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday. In what could give a boost to vaccine programmes the world over, US President Joe Biden supported a proposal to waive intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to make them available to more people faster.

India and South Africa led the proposal at the World Trade Organisation to waive protections for some patents and technology and boost vaccine production in developing countries.





Meanwhile, by Wednesday 8pm, 162,430,828 vaccine doses had been given in India. In the 18-44year category, 230,305 beneficiaries received their first dose and cumulatively, 902,731 beneficiaries in this category got their shot across 12 states/UT.

The over 162million doses given include 9,479,901 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,352,975 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 13,649,661 frontline workers have had their first dose while 7,412,888 have got their second dose too.

In the 45-59-year age group, 53,795,272 people have got their first dose and another 4,829,091 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 53,109,064 people have been administered their first dose while 12,899,245 have had their second dose as well.

As many as 1,890,346 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 866,423 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 1,023,923 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.