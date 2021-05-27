India has administered over 202mn Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered over 202million coronavirus vaccine doses by Wednesday, May 26. The national capital of Delhi will get a little over 400,000 doses directly from vaccine manufacturers in June, as per the estimates shared by the Centre, even as chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the Centre to organise vaccine shots for the states.





Meanwhile, by Wednesday 8pm, 202,529,884 vaccine doses had been given in India. This includes 9,808,901 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 6,737,679 who have got their second dose as well. As many as 15,242,964 frontline workers have had their first dose while 8,400,950 have got their second dose too.

Also Read | Google respects legislative processes but pushes back when needed: Sundar Pichai

In the 45-60 year age group, 62,609,143 people have got their first dose and another 10,111,128 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 57,345,128 people have been administered their first dose while 18,411,563 have had their second dose as well.

In the newly added category of 18-45 year age group, 831,500 beneficiaries received their first dose of Covid vaccine on Thursday and cumulatively, 13,862,428 of this age group have been vaccinated across 37 states and Union Territories.

As many as 1,719,931 vaccine doses were given by the evening. Of this, 1,576,982 beneficiaries were vaccinated with the first dose and 142,949 beneficiaries received their second dose as well.

Meanwhile, India recorded 3,847 deaths due to Covid-19 and 211,298 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry dashboard on Thursday morning. With this, the country’s total infection tally went up to 27,369,093 and the toll was pushed to 315,235.