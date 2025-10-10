‘India has deep interest in…’: Jaishankar's message to Taliban in 1st official meet

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi - the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021 following the withdrawal of US troops. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the 'Trust and Safety India Festival 2025', at Taj Ambassador Hotel, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Welcoming Muttaqi and his delegation, Jaishankar said, “We welcome you and your delegation to India. This visit marks a step in advancing our ties. We had opportunities to speak with each other during the Pahalgam attack and earthquakes in Afghanistan."

"Meeting in person has special value in changing perspectives and sharing interests. As a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in your development and progress,” he added.

Amid this renewed engagement, Jaishankar announced that India will reopen its embassy in Kabul, marking a major diplomatic step towards strengthening bilateral ties with the Taliban-ruled administration.

“India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India," Jaishankar said.

Muttaqi, who is among several Taliban leaders under UN sanctions, arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after receiving a temporary travel exemption from the UN Security Council Committee. His visit comes shortly after he attended an international conference on Afghanistan in Russia, which included representatives from India, China, Pakistan, Iran and Central Asian nations.