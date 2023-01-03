‘India has never grabbed an inch of other countries’: Rajnath in Arunachal Pradesh

Marking his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh after the border skirmish between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) last month, defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has neither been an aggressor, nor has the country ever started a war.

“India has never started any war on its own or grabbed even an inch of land [of other countries]. If anyone mistakes this cordiality and peace-loving nature as our weakness, I would like to tell them while we are believers of ‘shanti’ (peace), we are also followers of ‘shakti’ (strength),” Singh said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the strategic Siyom bridge on the Along-Yinkiong Road in the border state’s Siang district, the defence minister said, “We don’t believe in war, but if anyone compels us, we have always responded with all our might and will continue to do so. We are pretty confident about that.”

Singh further said that India’s armed forces are always prepared for war-like situations.

“Conflicts of different kinds are taking place at various places across the world. In changing times, in a changing world and keeping changing interests of nations in mind, keeping themselves secure is a big necessity for every country,” Singh said.

The 100-meter-long Siyom bridge is of significant strategic importance to defence forces as it will help facilitate speedy induction of troops, heavy equipment and mechanised vehicles to forward areas in Upper Siang district, Tuting and Yinkiong Region, and also boost the socio-economic health of the region.

Singh on Tuesday dedicated 28 infrastructure projects of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to the nation during the event.

The 28 projects planned to boost the country’s defence infrastructure include five bridges in Jammu & Kashmir, eight bridges in Ladakh, two bridges in Uttarakhand, three bridges in Sikkim, four bridges in Arunachal Pradesh, and three roads – one each in J&K, Uttarakhand and Arunachal Pradesh.

Singh lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for its contribution towards improving infrastructure in border areas, especially in difficult terrain.

The defence minister also inaugurated three telemedicine nodes – one in Mizoram, and two in the UT of Ladakh, and released a compendium on new technologies by the BRO.

