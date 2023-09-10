‘India honoured us’: Bangladesh foreign minister on being invited as guest country at G20

Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abdul Momen on Saturday expressed gratitude for the invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, designating as a guest member at the G20 summit, saying that India's gesture was a significant honour for their country. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, shakes hand with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upon her arrival at Bharat Mandapam convention centre for the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, September 9. (HT Photo)

Momen said that throughout the summit, PM Modi encouraged his counterpart, Sheikh Hasina, to meet other leaders.

"We are very proud and PM (Sheikh Hasina) also mentioned that India has honoured us by inviting us as the guest country and we are very thankful to India. They have given us an honour and a privilege to raise the issues of the Global South," he said while speaking to ANI.

He further added, "Bangladesh has been raising the issues of the Global South particularly. We are the leader in climate change, we are the leader in women empowerment, we are the leader in disaster management and the Prime Minister has exposed those issues to the G20 leadership."

Bangladesh PM, who arrived in India on Friday, held a bilateral talk with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the same day.

The two countries also signed three memorandum of understanding (MoUs), including one on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanisms. "The MoU on cooperation in Digital Payment mechanism was signed between National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Bangladesh Bank," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official release earlier.

Another MoU focused on the renewal of the Cultural Exchange Program (CEP) between India and Bangladesh for 2023-2025.

The third MoU was signed between the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council (BARC).

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina also looked forward to beginning of negotiations on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), covering trade in goods, and services, and protecting and promoting investment, the MEA release said.

The full range of bilateral cooperation, including political and security cooperation, border management, trade and connectivity, water resources, power and energy, development collaboration, and cultural and people-to-people linkages, was discussed by the two leaders.

Discussions also included recent regional developments and collaboration in international fora.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength.

During the presidency, India has focused on various issues like inclusive growth, digital innovation, climate resilience, and equitable global health access. By leveraging its presidency, India is fostering collaborative solutions that benefit its own population and contribute to the broader global well-being.

The countries taking part in the G20 Summit include Nigeria, Argentina, Italy, the AU (represented by Comros), and South Africa. Bangladesh, the United Kingdom, Japan Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea, Egypt, Australia, the United States, Canada, China, the U.A.E, Brazil, Indonesia, Turkey Spain, Germany, France, Mauritius, the European Union and Singapore.