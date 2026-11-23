Lowy Institute has released its Asia Power Index Ranking for 2026, and in the latest ranking, India continues to remain a “major power” in Asia as its infleunce in the continent grows. India's gain in influence in Asia also comes as the gap between the United States and China has narrowed.

The think tank also stated that India stood strong in the diplomatic field with "expert appraisals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regional leadership improved markedly, lifting India three places." (Bloomberg/Representational) more less

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In the 2026 report titled "A Precarious Balance," the Australian think tank labelled Washington and Beijing as the most influential countries in Asia in first and second position, respectively.

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The US and China continue to be superpowers with great influence in Asia and India rose to the third place.

Mixed year for India, says report

India stayed at the third position with the title of a "major power" but saw an increase in its overall score at 40.5. The institute noted that this gain for India comes despite a dip in its economic capability.

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{{^usCountry}} "India had a mixed economic year: its Economic Capability score dipped slightly to 26.4 points, though it held on to third place. A weakening rupee and a structural change in how the International Monetary Fund measures economies both dragged down its relative GDP standing, compounding a nearly $20 billion drop in outbound investment," the institute said in its report, adding that despite this, the decline did not carry over to its Future Resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "India had a mixed economic year: its Economic Capability score dipped slightly to 26.4 points, though it held on to third place. A weakening rupee and a structural change in how the International Monetary Fund measures economies both dragged down its relative GDP standing, compounding a nearly $20 billion drop in outbound investment," the institute said in its report, adding that despite this, the decline did not carry over to its Future Resources. {{/usCountry}}

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The think tank also stated that India stood strong in the diplomatic field with "expert appraisals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regional leadership improved markedly, lifting India three places."

The report added that Modi stands to be the second-most effective leader, after Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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However, Lowy Institute added that the perceptions of PM Modi's leadership also reflect India's "lower diplomatic profile" amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The think tank added that India's "muted response" when an Iranian naval vessel was sunk by the US while returning from an exercise hosted by India added to the blow.

Despite mixed results in the economic and diplomatic fields, India remained an influential force in Asia due to its regional trade and investment ties.

New Delhi's defence network score also increased due to greater regional defence sales of the BrahMos missiles to Southeast Asia.

US-China gap narrows

Apart from India's rise in the rankings, the Lowy Institute report noted that the power gap between the US and China is the narrowest since the start of the index in 2018.

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"The gap in comprehensive power between the United States (78.9) and China (73.6) continues to shrink, this year reaching its narrowest point since the inception of the Index, with the two superpowers now separated by only 5.3 points," the think tank noted.

As per the institute, this gap comes due to US President Donald Trump's conflict with Iran in the West Asia region, which has diverted Washington's attention and resources from the continent. Due to the ongoing war, the US saw declines in its economic and military capability, defence networks and diplomatic influence.

China, on the other hand, continued to hold steady as it moved to deepen its partnerships in the region. As per the report, China gained in military capability, cultural influence and resilience but slipped in its economic relationships. But Beijing's military modernisation added to its power as the country exercised its sea control and defence.

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The artificial intelligence (AI) race between the US and China also played a key role, as Chinese AI models continue to provide competition to Washington.