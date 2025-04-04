India is committed to supporting democracy in Nepal, PM Modi tells PM Oli at meeting

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli that India is committed to supporting democracy in Nepal when the two leaders met on the margins of the Bimstec Summit in Bangkok on Friday, people familiar with the matter said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli during a meeting, on the sidelines of the Bimstec Summit (PMO/via PTI)

The assurance assumes significance against the backdrop of Oli’s reported concerns about possible Indian involvement in recent violent pro-monarchy protests in Kathmandu and other cities that resulted in two fatalities and significant damage to property.

The people cited above said on condition of anonymity that Modi and Oli held a one-on-one meeting without any aides present so that there could be a frank discussion between the leaders. During the talks, Modi made it clear that India is committed to democracy in Nepal, the people said.

A readout from the external affairs ministry said Nepal is a “priority partner” for India under the “Neighbourhood First” policy and the meeting between the leaders continued the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries.

Modi and Oli reviewed the “unique and close” bilateral relationship and expressed satisfaction at progress in enhancing physical and digital connectivity, people-to-people linkages, and in the domain of energy, the readout said.

“They agreed to continue working towards further deepening the multifaceted partnership between our two countries and peoples,” it added.

Oli, who has had an on-off relationship with India during his four stints as prime minister and is perceived by some in New Delhi as being close to China, recently expressed concern about a possible Indian role in the pro-monarchy protests that roiled Nepal on March 28. Media reports had suggested that he told a meeting of leaders of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-UML that he would expose this matter in Parliament.

Media reports have also suggested these suspicions were stoked by a poster of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath being used alongside an image of former Nepal king Gyanendra Shah at a protest. Nepal became a republic in 2008 after a mass movement forced the former king to give up power.

While speaking in Parliament recently, Oli accused Shah of inciting the protesters through a video message issued on February 18. In the video, Shah had asked people to back him if they wanted to secure Nepal’s future.

Oli also warned that even the former king wouldn’t be spared if he was found to be complicit in the recent violence. Nepal’s home ministry is investigating the violent protests and is expected to present a report on the matter.