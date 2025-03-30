Monarchy is dead, long live the monarchy

The pro-monarchy protests that rocked Nepal last week left two people dead and more than a hundred others injured, with reports of widespread violence and arson in the capital Kathmandu that targeted media houses and the headquarters of a political party. Supporters of deposed king Gyanendra Shah have demanded the restoration of the constitutional monarchy, which was abolished in 2008, and Nepal’s status as a Hindu state. The anger of the protestors could point to a deeper malaise — the people’s growing disillusionment with political instability in the country over the past two decades. The protests last week are a sign of the people’s growing disillusionment with political instability in the country over the past two decades. (AP)

The coalition government led by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli is investigating the deadly violence that erupted when police used force to prevent protestors from marching towards the Parliament. It will also have to address the wider fallout of the protests, which are being seen as a vote of no-confidence in Nepal’s political parties that have failed to provide political and economic stability. No PM has completed a full term since 1990, and Nepal’s politicians have been more focused on grabbing power every few years instead of taking on the real issues that matter to the people. A fifth of Nepal’s population of nearly 30 million lives below the poverty line and political instability has stunted both economic growth and investments and fuelled frustration among the people.

Stakeholders in India, who too would like to see the restoration of Nepal’s monarchy would do well to consider that further protests will only increase instability in the neighbouring country at a time when the Oli government is widely perceived to be closer to the Chinese orbit. New Delhi should instead provide quiet support to Kathmandu’s efforts to get out of this imbroglio.