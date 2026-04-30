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India, Italy to boost defence industrial framework for co-production of military hardware

India, Italy to boost defence industrial framework for co-production of military hardware

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:34 pm IST
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New Delhi, India and Italy on Thursday resolved to develop a defence industrial framework for co-production of military hardware, a move that came as both nations navigate an evolving security landscape, including the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

India, Italy to boost defence industrial framework for co-production of military hardware

The decision to bolster bilateral defence and strategic ties was reached during talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in New Delhi.

Following the meeting, the two sides unveiled a bilateral military cooperation plan 2026-27 regarding military engagements between the armed forces of both the countries.

"We discussed a wide range of regional and global issues including the current situation in West Asia," Singh said on social media.

"We also discussed the avenues to further develop mutually beneficial defence industrial cooperation under India's Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and Italy's defence cooperation initiative," he added.

The defence ministry said Singh and Crosetto reiterated that the India-Italy strategic partnership is based on shared values of peace, stability, freedom, and mutual respect.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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