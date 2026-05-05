India, Jamaica target tangible outcomes in digital payments, defence and trade

India and Jamaica agreed on measures to enhance cooperation in healthcare and clean energy during external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Caribbean country, with both sides emphasising the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes from existing agreements.

While in Jamaica on May 2-4, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Andrew Holness and held talks with foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to review bilateral ties and identify new avenues for cooperation. (@DrSJaishankar X)

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Jaishankar was the first Indian foreign minister to make a bilateral visit to Jamaica, the first stop in a three-nation tour that will also take him to Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. While in Jamaica on May 2-4, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Andrew Holness and held talks with foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to review bilateral ties and identify new avenues for cooperation.

The two sides signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in health and medicine, solar electrification of the Jamaican foreign ministry building, and collaboration between the state-run broadcasting bodies.

“Both sides also reviewed the status of implementation of existing agreements in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments, and emphasised the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

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{{^usCountry}} Both sides acknowledged the completion of a project in Kitson Town under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which was implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and benefited more than 200 Jamaicans. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both sides acknowledged the completion of a project in Kitson Town under the India-UN Development Partnership Fund, which was implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and benefited more than 200 Jamaicans. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Indian side reiterated its support for Jamaica’s recovery from the impact of Hurricane Melissa, and Jaishankar handed over 10 BHISHM Cube mobile hospital systems, designed for rapid deployment and intended to aid Jamaica’s response to disasters and emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Indian side reiterated its support for Jamaica’s recovery from the impact of Hurricane Melissa, and Jaishankar handed over 10 BHISHM Cube mobile hospital systems, designed for rapid deployment and intended to aid Jamaica’s response to disasters and emergencies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also announced the supply of 30 dialysis units, 40 fishing boats with engines, 200 GPS devices and related equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also announced the supply of 30 dialysis units, 40 fishing boats with engines, 200 GPS devices and related equipment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Both sides also discussed the potential for expanding cooperation in priority sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education and tourism. India reiterated its commitment to enhance training slots under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, particularly for defence training, from six to 34. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Both sides also discussed the potential for expanding cooperation in priority sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, digitalisation, agriculture, education and tourism. India reiterated its commitment to enhance training slots under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme, particularly for defence training, from six to 34. {{/usCountry}}

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They further agreed to strengthen trade, investment and business linkages, including the mobility of skilled professionals, the external affairs ministry’s statement said.

The Indian side appreciated Jamaica’s support for its candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2028-29. Both countries condemned all forms of terrorism and called for the early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Jaishankar also visited the Indian Arrival Memorial at Old Harbour near Kingston and jointly unveiled a plaque along with PM Holness for the India-gifted electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park cricket ground. He also announced that India will contribute two million Jamaican dollars to celebrate India Arrival Day on May 10.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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