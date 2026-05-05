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India, Jamaica target tangible outcomes in digital payments, defence and trade

Jaishankar was the first Indian foreign minister to make a bilateral visit to Jamaica, the first stop in a three-nation tour that will also take him to Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago

Published on: May 05, 2026 09:38 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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India and Jamaica agreed on measures to enhance cooperation in healthcare and clean energy during external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s visit to the Caribbean country, with both sides emphasising the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes from existing agreements.

While in Jamaica on May 2-4, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Andrew Holness and held talks with foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to review bilateral ties and identify new avenues for cooperation. (@DrSJaishankar X)

Jaishankar was the first Indian foreign minister to make a bilateral visit to Jamaica, the first stop in a three-nation tour that will also take him to Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago. While in Jamaica on May 2-4, Jaishankar met Prime Minister Andrew Holness and held talks with foreign minister Kamina Johnson Smith to review bilateral ties and identify new avenues for cooperation.

The two sides signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in health and medicine, solar electrification of the Jamaican foreign ministry building, and collaboration between the state-run broadcasting bodies.

“Both sides also reviewed the status of implementation of existing agreements in digital transformation, culture, sports, and digital payments, and emphasised the importance of ensuring tangible outcomes,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

They further agreed to strengthen trade, investment and business linkages, including the mobility of skilled professionals, the external affairs ministry’s statement said.

The Indian side appreciated Jamaica’s support for its candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2028-29. Both countries condemned all forms of terrorism and called for the early finalisation of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism.

Jaishankar also visited the Indian Arrival Memorial at Old Harbour near Kingston and jointly unveiled a plaque along with PM Holness for the India-gifted electronic scoreboard at Sabina Park cricket ground. He also announced that India will contribute two million Jamaican dollars to celebrate India Arrival Day on May 10.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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