India keeping close eye on firing at Imran Khan's rally in Pakistan: MEA

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Thursday it will keep a close eye on the firing on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a rally in Wazirabad in Punjab province. Khan suffered gun shot injuries in his leg in the incident. His aide and Pakistani senator Faisal Javed Khan was also injured in the firing.

Speaking at a media briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “It's a development that just took place. We're closely keeping an eye on and we'll continue to monitor ongoing developments. Don't have anything beyond that to say as it's just a developing story.”

According to latest reports from the neighbouring nation, Khan, who is said to be out of danger, is being rushed to Lahore for treatment.

"He is being taken to a hospital in Lahore, but he is not seriously wounded. A bullet hit him in the leg,” party official Asad Umar Umar told reporters.

According to the interior ministry, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered an immediate probe into the incident.

