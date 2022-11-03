Video shows moment attacker fired at Imran Khan's convoy in Pakistan

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is in stable condition after being shot in the leg at a rally in eastern Punjab province, his spokesman and party officials said. “He is stable. The bullet hit his leg. He is being shifted to a hospital in Lahore,” Asad Umar, former finance minister and Khan’s party leader, told a TV channel.

Geo TV showed the ex-PM being lifted and then taken in a car to a safe location after the incident. Khan’s party spokesman Rauf Hasan said he is injured but few details are known.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed has been injured following the attack on PTI's camp. Meanwhile, an image shows the suspected assailant firing a gunshot near the PTI camp.

حملہ آور کی تصویر سامنے آگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/2aXrsUakNe — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) November 3, 2022

Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq also posted a video purportedly showing the moment the when assailant fired the bullet. The attacker is seen firing at the former cricketer from below when the PTI leader was standing on the top of a container truck to address his ongoing "long march" to Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif government. The attacker has been arrested.

Footage of the firing. pic.twitter.com/iXgXwDP9EX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) November 3, 2022

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Former cricketer Khan, 70, was leading a protest march in Islamabad to demand snap elections.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior minister to seek an immediate investigation.

