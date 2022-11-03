Firing at Imran Khan's rally, former Pak PM injured, rushed to Lahore: Report

Unidentified assailants opened fire on a container-mounted-truck carrying former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan at Wazirabad in the country's Punjab province.

According to local reports, Khan and some leaders of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including senator Faisal Javed Khan, suffered injuries in the firing.

News agency AFP, quoting local media, said Khan was shot in his foot at the rally. Khan was then lifted and taken in a car to a safe location. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors said he was out of danger.

Also read | Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif 'severely condemns' gunfire at Imran Khan rally

"He is in a stable condition," Raoof Hasan, a senior Khan aide was quoted as saying by . "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him," he added.

Asad Umar, a senior PTI leader, told ARY News said six people were injured in the attack and two were seriously wounded, including local leader Ahmad Chatha.

"Khan is being taken to Lahore by road. He is not critical but he received a bullet injury," Umar said, adding that Khan's opponent couldn’t see Pakistan being transformed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the shooting and ordered the interior ministry to conduct an investigation immediately. According to Dawn.com that cited a tweet from the Government of Pakistan’s official Twitter account, Sharif asked interior minister Rana Sanaullah to seek an immediate report on the incident from the IGP and chief secretary of Punjab.

The former PM, ousted from power earlier this year, has been leading the PTI rally towards capital Islamabad to demand snap elections from the Shahbaz Sharif-led government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON