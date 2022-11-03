Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif 'severely condemns' gunfire at Imran Khan rally

Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday 'severely condemned' an incident of gunfire at a protest march by ex-PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad. Sharif told minister Rana Sanaullah to get reports from top police and government officials, Pak newspaper Dawn said.

Initial reports say a single gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Khan and some leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including Faisal Javed Khan, who was also injured.

Local media said Khan was shot in the foot and then rushed to a local hospital before being transferred to Lahore. He is understood to be out of danger.

"He is in stable condition," Raoof Hasan, a senior aide said, declaring, "This was an attempt to kill him, to assassinate him."

Khan with later seen with a bandage on his right leg, according to media reports from the area and a blurry image shared online. Police cited by the Associated Press, Khan's convoy was travelling to Islamabad when the gunman opened fire.

Asad Umar, a senior PTI leader, told ARY News said six people were injured, including local leader Ahmad Chatha. Today's attack takes place less than a week after Khan began his march from Lahore.

Imran Khan was deposed as Pakistan prime minister in April after losing a no-confidence vote. Since then he has alleged his ouster was the result of a conspiracy engineered by Sharif and the United States - claims that both the new premier and Washington have denied.

The march to Islamabad - Khan's latest challenge - comes after he was disqualified from public office for five years for allegedly selling state gifts unlawfully and concealing assets.

The ex PM has challenged the disqualification in a pending court case.

