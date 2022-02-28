India leads the evacuation mission from Russia-hit Ukraine

With the fierce war between Ukraine and Russia underway, thousands of foreign nationals from various countries are stuck in the war-torn country.

India is leading the evacuation mission from Ukraine, leaving no stone unturned in bringing back Indian nationals. Utilising a heightened diplomatic outreach with Ukraine's neighbours, the Indian government has been on its toes to ensure that our citizens are returning home safe.

But how are other countries fare in terms of saving their folklore from the clutches of war?Russia-Ukraine war: LIVE coverage

China

With an estimated 6,000 Chinese nationals reportedly stuck in Ukraine, Beijing announced a chartered plane for its citizens. It requested citizens leaving Kyiv to display identification signs such as the Chinese flag. However, China has postponed its evacuation plan whereas India's Operation Ganga is underway on a war-footing manner.Biden's call with allies as UNSC preps for emergency session on Ukraine

United States

With an estimated 900 employees stranded in the war-hit country, Washington DC announced that it would not be able to evacuate US citizens.

"We urge U.S citizens to depart now by private options, if safe. Consider routes & risk. Many Polish land border crossings & main Moldavian crossings have long waits. We recommend Hungary, Romania & Slovakia border crossings. Waits may be hours," the US embassy tweeted.

The US embassy even released an online form and local numbers for communication.Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian offensive has slowed - Ukraine military chief

United Kingdom

Days before the Russian forces attacked Ukraine, the British embassy had issued a circular informing that it would not be able to provide consular access in the war-hit country, and "British nationals should not expect increased consular support or help with evacuating in these circumstances."

Germany

The German government too informed its citizens to leave Ukraine as soon as possible as evacuation was not possible. Berlin has shut its embassy, but the Indian embassy is still functioning.

Egypt

The head of Egyptian community in Ukraine had said that the Egyptian government was coordinating with its counterparts in Ukraine. However, the students have been calling on the embassy for help. Some tried to take the matters in their own hands and crossed the border into Poland.

