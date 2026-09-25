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India, Liberia launch UN shipping safety group; Jaishankar urges action against attacks on seafarers

The grouping, known as the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers', met on the sidelines of the UNGA’s High Level Week in New York.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026, 22:25:02 IST
By Shashank Mattoo
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India and Liberia on Friday brought together a group of countries intended to address a recent spate of attacks on commercial vessels on the high seas that have led to the deaths of dozens of seafarers, including several Indians. The grouping, known as the 'Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers', met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s High Level Week in New York.

The grouping, Jaishankar said, would include major ship owning nations and countries with the largest number of ship registries. (X/ @DrSJaishankar)
The grouping, Jaishankar said, would include major ship owning nations and countries with the largest number of ship registries. (X/ @DrSJaishankar)

“From the Black Sea to the Red Sea to the Gulf, attacks on civilian shipping have become a growing cause of concern. These actions that disrupt maritime commerce and cost innocent lives are simply indefensible,” said external affairs minister S Jaishankar at the event.

Also Read | ‘Terrorist country asking me’: Jaishankar fires back at Pakistani reporter's attempts to heckle at UNGA

Jaishankar pointed to the death of an Indian sailor in an attack on the Antigua and Barbuda-flagged carrier MV Cape Dove in the Gulf of Oman just two days prior.

Also Read | ‘Attacks on civilian shipping simply indefensible’: Jaishankar's strong message at UNGA

“Prime Minister Modi proposed establishing a seafarers emergency support network which could connect the maritime authorities and embassies of the countries concerned and facilitate distress alerts, medical alerts, communication with family and support for evacuations where needed,” said Jaishankar.

However, the Indian foreign minister added that the case of seafarers necessitated closer international cooperation given the fact that these individuals often worked on shipping flagged in countries different from their own nationality. The proposal for a new Group of Friends to handle issues related to maritime safety and the protection seafarers comes against this backdrop. The grouping, Jaishankar said, would include major ship owning nations, countries with the largest number of ship registries and those providing the largest number of seafarers.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shashank Mattoo

Shashank Mattoo is the Washington DC-based US Correspondent for Hindustan Times. Shashank covers the Trump administration, the India-US relationship and America's policies towards South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific.

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