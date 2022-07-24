Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

India sees 20,279 new Covid cases, 5.3% lower than yesterday; 36 deaths in 24 hours

India Covid-19 cases: A day after topping the 150,000-mark, the active case count rose further to 152,200. There were 18,143 fresh recoveries as well.
A medic administers the Covid booster dose to a beneficiary under the 75-day special free vaccination drive as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) 
Published on Jul 24, 2022 09:22 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

India's cumulative Covid-19 tally is at 43,888,755 after as many as 20,279 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, a Union health ministry bulletin showed on Sunday. The latest daily caseload is over 1,100 cases fewer (down 5.3%) than the corresponding figures from the preceding 24-hour-period, when 21,411 people returned positive test result.

Meanwhile, a day after the total number of active patients crossed the 150,000-mark, their numbers surged further to 152,200, an addition of 2,100 patients, the bulletin also showed. The virus also claimed 36 lives in a day, while the total recovery count went up by 18,143, with the respective tallies rising to 526,033 and 43,210,522.

While recoveries account for 98.45% of the overall caseload, deaths and active patients account for 1.20% and 0.35% respectively.

Topics
coronavirus covid-19
