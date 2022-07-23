India logs 21,411 fresh Covid infections, active caseload crosses 150k mark

India added 21,411 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, pushing the overall caseload to 43,868,476, the Union health ministry's dashboard showed. However, the country now has as many as 150,100 active patients – accounting for 0.34% of the total cases – as the 150,000 mark was breached yet again, with the addition of 618 cases to the cumulative active case tally.

Also Read: Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms improved after Paxlovid, says doctor

The data also showed that the virus claimed 67 lives in a day, while 20,726 people recovered from the viral disease, with the respective total numbers rising to 525,997 and 43,192,379.

Recoveries and deaths account for 98.46% and 1.20% of the national caseload.

Also Read: Centre reviews Covid-19 surge in nine states

Also, the latest daily infections were detected from a total of 480,202 samples tested on Friday, which means that the daily positivity rate stood at 4.46%. With the addition of samples tested on July 22, as many as 872,136,407 samples have been tested nationally since the beginning of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the nationwide vaccination coverage is at over 2.01 billion; in the last 24 hours, 3,493,209 doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered. India's inoculation drive commenced on January 16 last year, and, on July 17 this year, topped the two billion mark, taking just 18 months to reach the historic milestone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON