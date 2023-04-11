Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India logs 5,676 new Covid cases, active infections cross 37,000-mark

India logs 5,676 new Covid cases, active infections cross 37,000-mark

ByHT News Desk
Apr 11, 2023 09:32 AM IST

India logs 5,676 new Covid cases, active infections cross 37,000-mark

India records a marginal decrease in daily Covid-19 cases at 5,676 compared to the previous day. On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 37,093.

India sees a marginal decrease in daily covid tally.(HT_PRINT)

A total of 44,200,079 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate rising to 98.73%. Meanwhile, the country witnessed 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 53,10,00 deaths. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

Also read: IMA expresses concern over Covid surge in country, cites these 3 reasons

India on Sunday reported 5,357 new Covid-19 cases, down from Saturday's tally of 6,155 infections.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP