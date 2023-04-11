India logs 5,676 new Covid cases, active infections cross 37,000-mark

India records a marginal decrease in daily Covid-19 cases at 5,676 compared to the previous day. On Monday, a total of 5,880 cases were reported. According to the health ministry data, the active infections stand at 37,093.

A total of 44,200,079 people have recuperated so far with the recovery rate rising to 98.73%. Meanwhile, the country witnessed 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 53,10,00 deaths. The fatality rate stands at 1.19%.

India on Sunday reported 5,357 new Covid-19 cases, down from Saturday's tally of 6,155 infections.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide inoculation drive.

