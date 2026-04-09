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India, Mauritius sign deals to implement $680-million aid package

India, Mauritius sign deals to implement $680 million aid package; oil and gas pact under discussion to boost energy security

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 11:45 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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India and Mauritius concluded agreements on Thursday to implement projects under a $680 million economic assistance package provided by New Delhi, as external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam discussed ways to bolster cooperation across a range of areas.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam discussed ways to bolster cooperation across a range of areas. (@DrSJaishankar)

The two leaders told a media interaction in Port Louis that both countries are finalising a government-to-government agreement on the supply of oil and gas by India to strengthen the energy security of Mauritius, especially against the backdrop of disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

The two leaders witnessed the finalisation of agreements for projects under the special economic package, which was announced during Ramgoolam’s visit to India last September. The package includes budgetary support of $25 million and several projects to be undertaken with a mix of grants and loans.

Jaishankar said the package reaffirms India’s commitment to the development of infrastructure, health and security in Mauritius. He also announced that India will post a defence attaché in Mauritius.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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