India, Mauritius sign deals to implement $680-million aid package

India and Mauritius concluded agreements on Thursday to implement projects under a $680 million economic assistance package provided by New Delhi, as external affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam discussed ways to bolster cooperation across a range of areas.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam discussed ways to bolster cooperation across a range of areas. (@DrSJaishankar)

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The two leaders told a media interaction in Port Louis that both countries are finalising a government-to-government agreement on the supply of oil and gas by India to strengthen the energy security of Mauritius, especially against the backdrop of disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict.

The two leaders witnessed the finalisation of agreements for projects under the special economic package, which was announced during Ramgoolam’s visit to India last September. The package includes budgetary support of $25 million and several projects to be undertaken with a mix of grants and loans.

Jaishankar said the package reaffirms India’s commitment to the development of infrastructure, health and security in Mauritius. He also announced that India will post a defence attaché in Mauritius.

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders inaugurated 11 India-backed community development projects in sectors such as sustainable development, energy, sports and infrastructure, and launched a “Karmayogi portal” for training Mauritian civil servants. This is the first such project implemented by India in a partner country to strengthen governance and administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders inaugurated 11 India-backed community development projects in sectors such as sustainable development, energy, sports and infrastructure, and launched a “Karmayogi portal” for training Mauritian civil servants. This is the first such project implemented by India in a partner country to strengthen governance and administration. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A memorandum of understanding was also finalised for cooperation between India’s University Grants Commission and the Higher Education Commission of Mauritius. Mauritius handed over a royalty cheque for $45,000 for the sale of nautical charts prepared through bilateral cooperation in hydrography. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A memorandum of understanding was also finalised for cooperation between India’s University Grants Commission and the Higher Education Commission of Mauritius. Mauritius handed over a royalty cheque for $45,000 for the sale of nautical charts prepared through bilateral cooperation in hydrography. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jaishankar and Ramgoolam also discussed cooperation in maritime security, development assistance, health, education, mobility and technology, as well as developments in West Asia and their impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jaishankar and Ramgoolam also discussed cooperation in maritime security, development assistance, health, education, mobility and technology, as well as developments in West Asia and their impact. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ramgoolam thanked India for its assistance to Mauritius in diverse sectors. “India has always stood by us, especially in trying moments of our history,” he said, adding that this aid is a “glimmer of hope in such a difficult moment”, when all countries are reeling under the impact of the war in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramgoolam thanked India for its assistance to Mauritius in diverse sectors. “India has always stood by us, especially in trying moments of our history,” he said, adding that this aid is a “glimmer of hope in such a difficult moment”, when all countries are reeling under the impact of the war in West Asia. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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