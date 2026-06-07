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India, Nepal discuss ways to take forward bilateral ties, development cooperation

EAM Jaishankar met Khanal to review bilateral ties, including development cooperation, connectivity, trade and transit, energy and people-to-people ties.

Updated on: Jun 07, 2026 06:21 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar
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India and Nepal on Saturday discussed ways to take forward bilateral ties and development cooperation following the change in government in Kathmandu, with visiting Nepalese foreign minister Shisir Khanal calling for a “genuinely transformative relationship” driven by economic transformation and result-driven diplomacy.

EAM S Jaishankar meets Nepal foreign minister Shisir Khanal during a meeting in New Delhi.(@DrSJaishankar/PTI)

Khanal arrived in New Delhi on Friday, days after a visit by Rabi Lamichhane, the head of Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), signalling the desire of the new regime in Kathmandu to take forward ties with India. The RSP scored a sweeping victory in the general election held in March, months after the so-called Gen Z uprising ousted the government of former prime minister KP Sharma Oli.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar met Khanal on Saturday to review bilateral ties, including development cooperation, connectivity, trade and transit, energy and people-to-people ties, and discuss regional and multilateral issues.

Jaishankar said on social media the two sides had a detailed discussion on “our unique partnership” and he reiterated India’s commitment to work with Nepal for mutual progress and prosperity.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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