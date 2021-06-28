Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India overtakes US in Covid-19 vaccine inoculation, administers over 323.6 million jabs
india news

India overtakes US in Covid-19 vaccine inoculation, administers over 323.6 million jabs

India's vaccination drive, which was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a drive which "keeps gaining momentum", entered a new phase of vaccination on June 21.
Written by Prashasti Singh | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 02:31 PM IST
A total of 32,36,63,297 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, according to a provisional health report on 7am on Monday.(Reuters/Representative Image)

India on Sunday overtook the US in terms of the total number of vaccinations done against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as its cumulative inoculation coverage crossed 323.6 million, according to the Union health ministry on Monday.

A total of 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, as per the provisional report till 7am on Monday. Out of this, 17,21,268 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Meanwhile, the US has administered 32,33,27,328 doses of the vaccine since December 8. The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and France have administered 7,67,74,990, 7,14,37,514, 4,96,50,721 and 5,24,57,288 doses respectively, according to news agency ANI.

India's vaccination drive began on January 16, 2021, while the US launched its drive on December 14, 2020. The country's vaccination drive, which was hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a drive which "keeps gaining momentum", entered a new phase of vaccination on June 21. 

Also Read: States will get 120 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for July

"India's vaccination drive keeps gaining momentum! Congrats to all those who are driving this effort. Our commitment remains vaccines for all, free for all," PM Modi said.

As part of the new phase, all vaccine doses began to be allocated to the states and union territories based on their population, vaccination progress and infection burden.

In addition to this, the Centre decided to buy 75% of the jabs from vaccine manufacturers for free supply to states, while private sector hospitals continued to procure the remaining 25%. However, it was announced that private hospitals could not charge more than 150 over the pre-fixed price of each dose.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus usa coronavirus vaccine
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk wishes him happy birthday with throwback pic

Anand Mahindra showers praise for Deepika Kumari’s gold rush

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP