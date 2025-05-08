Are schools open today? Check which states have announced a holiday on May 8

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, several north Indian states have announced emergency measures, including blackouts, school closures, and the cancellation of official leaves. Children pass by the closed gate of a school in Srinagar, Kashmir, May 8, 2025.(Sharafat Ali/Reuters)

The trigger for these heightened security protocols was Pakistan's attempted attack at three military bases in India. The attack was thwarted by the Indian defence forces and no losses were caused, but loud explosions were heard in Jammu, Pathankot, Udhampur and several other towns in J&K and Punjab.

Border states on high alert

Punjab, sharing a 532-km border with Pakistan, has emerged as a critical zone. The state has cancelled all police leaves and shut down schools in six border districts: Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. Blackouts were also enforced Thursday evening in districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, and Chandigarh.

"All districts near the border have been placed on high alert," said Punjab minister Aman Arora. "The role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial during any military tension."

Neighboring Haryana has followed suit by cancelling leaves of police personnel and health department officials. Authorities have directed all officers to remain at their respective district headquarters, ready for any emergency.

The Delhi government has also scrapped leave for all employees and initiated preparedness drills across districts. District magistrates are reviewing health and disaster readiness in the national capital.

Rajasthan tightens security

Rajasthan, with over 1,000 km of international border, has imposed stringent blackouts in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur, ranging from 9 pm to 4 am. Schools have been closed in five western districts, and red alerts issued in Sri Ganganagar. Drone flights and firecrackers have been banned in several areas, while flight operations at Bikaner, Kishangarh, and Jodhpur airports have been suspended till May 10.

Gujarat, which shares both land and maritime borders with Pakistan, has cancelled police leave and increased surveillance along its coast. Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav said coastal districts like Jamnagar, Morbi, and Devbhumi Dwarka are on alert, with law enforcement urging local communities to report any suspicious activities at boat landings or remote villages.