Pakistan resorts to heavy shelling across LoC after India neutralises its drone, missile attacks | 10 updates

India said it “neutralised” Pakistani drone and missile attacks targeting several military sites, including in Jammu and Pathankot, on Thursday night, after foiling similar bids at 15 places in northern and western regions of the country, as tensions soared between the two countries amid fears of a wider conflict. A security personnel stands next to a house destroyed by Pakistani artillery shelling at the Salamabad village in Uri, about 110kms from Srinagar on Thursday. (AFP)

Military stations in the northern cities of Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur near the border with Pakistan were targeted, the defence ministry said in a post on X. “The threats were swiftly neutralized using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities,” the ministry said, and no casualties were reported.

Also Follow | India Pakistan news live updates

Amid heightened tensions, a major infiltration bid by suspected terrorists was foiled by the Border Security Force along the International Border (IB) in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.

On early Friday morning, Pakistan once again resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Rajouri, Uri and Chowkibal Kupwar. Several houses were damaged in Uri and Chowkibal Kupwara, while one woman was reportedly killed in Uri.

Also Read | Russian, Israeli arms used to defend, launch counter-attack

The Pakistan Army has been shelling along the LoC in sectors of Jammu and Kashmir since the Pahalgam terror attack on that claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, on April 22.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah left for Jammu early on Friday to take stock of the situation following last night's failed drone attack by Pakistan.

"Driving to Jammu now to take stock of the situation after last night's failed Pakistani drone attack directed at Jammu city & other parts of the division," Abdullah said in a post on X.

Here's what we know about fresh India-Pakistan conflict:

The renewed attempts and intense shelling by the Pakistani forces on the LoC and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat came after India on Thursday morning targeted Pakistani air defence systems at multiple cities, with one in Lahore being "neutralised". Also Read | JD Vance's big claim on India-Pakistan; US VP says conflict ‘none of our business’ Blackouts from several cities and towns in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Rajasthan were enforced as drones were sighted from across the border. Indian air defence units successfully intercepted at least eight missiles fired by Pakistan towards the border areas of Jammu, including the strategically important Jammu Airport at Satwari on Thursday evening. The missiles were aimed at key locations, including Satwari (Jammu Airport), Samba, RS Pura, and Arnia. Sound of massive explosions were heard in Jaisalmer, and a blackout was enforced in western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging the whole stretch into darkness, police said. Earlier on Thursday, India said it foiled Pakistan military's attempts to target military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country using missiles and drones. The S-400 missile defence systems, surface-to-air missiles and the integrated counter unmanned aircraft system were used in thwarting the Pakistani attempts. In its response this morning, India launched kamikaze drones and destroyed a Pakistani air defence system in Lahore. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke separately with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups. Jaishankar conveyed to Rubio that India will firmly counter any attempts by Pakistan to escalate the situation. US President Donald Trump asserted that he wants India and Pakistan to “stop” what he described as “tit for tat” actions, saying if he can do anything to “help”, he will be there. Earlier on Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh is reported to have told an all-party meeting that at least 100 hardcore terrorists and their associates were killed in the Indian strikes. The civil aviation ministry informed that 24 airports are closed for civil flight operations as of Thursday evening Among the airports closed in India for civil flight operations were Chandigarh, Srinagar, Jaisalmer, Shimla and others. Many states have announced the closure of schools, blackouts in border districts, and cancellation of leave of police personnel and administration officials. The stringent measures were taken by Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Gujarat, West Bengal and Bihar.

(With inputs from Mir Ehsan)