Amit Shah meets family of slain J-K cop Parvez Ahmad, gives govt job to wife

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited the family of Jammu and Kashmir Police inspector Parvez Ahmad, who was shot dead by terrorists in June this year. Shah was accompanied by J-K’s lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh and J-K Police Dilbag Singh along with other officials.

“Visited the house of martyred Parvez Ahmad and paid tributes to him. The whole country and I are proud of his bravery. I met his family members,” Shah, who is on a three-day visit to J-K, tweeted. The Union home minister added that Ahmad’s wife has been provided with a government job.

On June 22, inspector Parvez Ahmad was shot dead by four terrorists when he was on his way to a mosque in the Menganwaji Nowgam area of Srinagar. CCTV footage showed the terrorists ‘firing indiscriminately’ upon Ahmad. The police inspector succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

On October 1, police said that they arrested a terrorist who was involved in the murder. Speaking to news agency ANI, Kashmir IG Vijay Kumar said that Muheeb Bashir Dar was arrested by the police and he confessed his crime. Bashir Dar, who was a neighbour of inspector Ahmad, has also been involved in several other terror-related incidents, Kumar said.

Two other terrorists in the murder, Saqiq Manzoor and Rameez were recently killed in Srinagar and Sopore encounters, Kumar added. The fourth terrorist, Basit Kamran, is still on the run, the Kashmir IG further told the news agency on October 1.

