Home / India News / ‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer

‘India proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously’, PM Modi tells soldiers in Jaisalmer

The PM also congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 11:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
"In 2014, I celebrated Diwali at Siachen. Many people were surprised. But you know me, I am always with my own people during festivals. And I have continued with that tradition even this year," PM Modi said.
“In 2014, I celebrated Diwali at Siachen. Many people were surprised. But you know me, I am always with my own people during festivals. And I have continued with that tradition even this year,” PM Modi said.(Screengrab)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers at Rajasthan’s Longewala post on the occasion of Diwali. “India is proud of our forces who protect our nation courageously,” PM Modi said.

The PM also congratulated the families of the soldiers who are deployed along the border in the festival season. “I bow before the families of the soldiers,” he said.

“In 2014, I celebrated Diwali at Siachen. Many people were surprised. But you know me, I am always with my own people during festivals. And I have continued with that tradition even this year,” PM Modi said.

Longewala post is remembered by generations as it touches 50 degrees Celsius in summers, and plunges below zero in winters, the PM said. “In May, people get sun-struck here. But you people have never shied away from performing your duties,” he said.

“Whenever the valour of our soldiers is talked about, Battle of Longewala will be remembered. Our soldiers gave a befitting reply to Pakistani soldiers in that battle,” the PM said. “The Battle of Longewala proved that no one can stand in front of the combined might of Indian forces - Army, Navy and Air Force,” PM Modi said.

The Longewala post is a strategic post on the western border where the first major battle of the 1971 war, known as the Battle of Longewala, was fought.

