PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 07:18 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring ‘brightness and happiness’. Most parts of India celebrate the festival of lights on Saturday.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” PM Modi tweeted.

सभी देशवासियों को दीपावली की हार्दिक मंगलकामनाएं।



On Friday, he shared a clipping from his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in which he urged every household to light a diya as a sign of respect for the soldiers who “fearlessly protect our nation”.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, PM Modi is likely to travel to Jaisalmer to celebrate the festival with soldiers on the Western border. The PM has been spending the day with soldiers since 2014, the year he was first elected as the Prime Minister.