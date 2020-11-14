e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 14, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’

PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’

On Friday, he shared a clipping from his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in which he urged every household to light a diya as a sign of respect for the soldiers who “fearlessly protect our nation”.

india Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 07:18 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali and wished for the festival to bring ‘brightness and happiness’. Most parts of India celebrate the festival of lights on Saturday.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy,” PM Modi tweeted.

 

On Friday, he shared a clipping from his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat in which he urged every household to light a diya as a sign of respect for the soldiers who “fearlessly protect our nation”.

 

“This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” he tweeted.

Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, PM Modi is likely to travel to Jaisalmer to celebrate the festival with soldiers on the Western border. The PM has been spending the day with soldiers since 2014, the year he was first elected as the Prime Minister.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
‘Covid-19 doesn’t respect dates’: Biden nudges current US admin to act now
PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’
PM Modi greets nation on Diwali, hopes for ‘brightness and happiness’
‘We want the three laws repealed’: Farm groups tell Union ministers
‘We want the three laws repealed’: Farm groups tell Union ministers
Sitharaman hands over coins, artefacts seized by Customs to culture ministry
Sitharaman hands over coins, artefacts seized by Customs to culture ministry
Few firecrackers, at least in Delhi’s big markets
Few firecrackers, at least in Delhi’s big markets
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
Covid update: Pharma data hackers; Pfizer side effect; AstraZeneca 100 mn doses
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In