Diwali Muhurat trading session 2020: All you need to know

business

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 06:37 IST

On the occasion of Diwali this year, stock exchanges have decided to hold Muhurat trading from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

Muhurat trading, a customary trading session considered auspicious as it marks the beginning of the new ‘Samvat’ which is the Hindi year of accounting, is held every year for one hour on Diwali. Samvat 2077 will begin from Saturday and end on the eve of Diwali next year.

Here are 5 things you should know about Muhurat trading:

- Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold Muhurat trading between 6.15pm and 7.15 pm on Saturday.

- The Hindu calendar year Samvat 2076 ended with Sensex rallying 4,384.94 points or 11.22 per cent, while the Nifty soared 1,136.05 points or 9.80 per cent. - The timing for the block deal session will be from 5.45pm to 6pm.

- The 8-minute pre-open session will be held between 6pm and 6.08pm.

- According to Mint, commodity exchange MCX will also hold a special Muhurat trading session on Saturday. The special session will start from 6pm-6.14pm while the trading session from 6.15pm-7.15pm, the exchange said.

- The stock exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.