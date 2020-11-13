e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border

PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border

From 2014, after he became the Prime Minister for the first time, he has been spending the day with soldiers.

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In 2019, Modi visited the “Hall of Fame” in Rajouri and also the Pathankot Airbase. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
In 2019, Modi visited the “Hall of Fame” in Rajouri and also the Pathankot Airbase. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
         

Continuing the tradition of spending Diwali with soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday may visit Jaisalmer to spend this Diwali with the soldiers of the Western border, reports said. From 2014, after he became the Prime Minister for the first time, he has been spending the day with soldiers. On Friday, a day before Diwali, the Prime Minister also urged the countrymen to light a diya as a salute to soldiers who “fearlessly protect our nation”. “Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders,” PM said.

 

In 2019, Modi visited the “Hall of Fame” in Rajouri and also the Pathankot Airbase.

So far, PM Modi visited Jammu and Kashnir on the occasion of Diwali thrice. In 2018, he visited Kedarnathand inspected a military post on he India-China border. In 2017, he visited Gurez sector of north Kashmir. PM Modi had spent his Diwali with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Himachal Pradesh in 2016 and in 2015, he had visited the Punjab border.

tags
top news
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
How Florida recount in 2000 US polls different from Trump’s challenge?
How Florida recount in 2000 US polls different from Trump’s challenge?
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
Bihar govt formation process begins, Nitish tenders resignation
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Crown 4 review: Emma Corrin delivers star-making performance as Diana
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
The Taste: After year of death and disaster, things can only get better
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
Watch how Indian forces blew away Pakistan bunker during LoC escalation
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In