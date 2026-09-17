India races to ship iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max ahead of global launch; chartered flights depart: Report

Apple's iPhone factories in India are operating round the clock to manufacture and ship the latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models ahead of their global sales launch on Friday.

Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max smartphones during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US. (Bloomberg)

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A report in The Economic Times said that several chartered flights, primarily departing from Chennai, have already left the country carrying the devices.

“Apple had flown large quantities of iPhones on charters over the last week ahead of the global launch. More flights may be planned for taking iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, mostly to the US,” a person familiar with the flight details said, according to the report.

Apple is increasing manufacturing capabilities for the two premium models as it prepares to supply markets in the US and elsewhere from the first day of sales, the ET report added citing people familiar with the matter.

At present, two factories—one operated by Foxconn and another by Tata Electronics—are manufacturing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models in India.

A first for India-made Pro models on launch day

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{{^usCountry}} The upcoming launch marks the second consecutive year that Apple will sell India-made iPhones on the first day of global sales. However, it is the first time that India-manufactured Pro and Pro Max models will be available from the start of sales, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The upcoming launch marks the second consecutive year that Apple will sell India-made iPhones on the first day of global sales. However, it is the first time that India-manufactured Pro and Pro Max models will be available from the start of sales, the report added. {{/usCountry}}

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Last year, India-made iPhone 17 models were available on launch day, while the Pro and Pro Max variants followed later. However, Apple is not manufacturing its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, in India.

With the Pro and Pro Max variants accounting for only around 15% of total iPhone sales in India, experts cited in the ET report estimated that nearly 80-90% of domestic production of these models could be shipped overseas.

One expert said the increase in exports is likely to be reflected in India's iPhone export figures for the September quarter.

Apple's growing India footprint

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According to a Bloomberg report in March, the tech giant has increased iPhone production in India by approximately 53% last year and now manufactures around a quarter of its flagship devices in the country.

India has emerged as the largest destination for Apple's iPhone exports, particularly following tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Chinese manufacturing. Government data cited in the report showed that Apple exported iPhones worth $7 billion to the US in 2024, a figure that nearly tripled to $19.2 billion in 2025.

Apple's focus on India extends beyond production. The company is also seeking to increase its market share in a country where sales have crossed $9 billion, Bloomberg reportred. It is preparing to launch Apple Pay in India later this year, while its retail presence has expanded to six stores.

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The developments underline India's growing importance to Apple as both a manufacturing base and a consumer market.