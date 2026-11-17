"My delegation has voted against this resolution not only because of its substantive aspects, but also for an even more concerning matter regarding the working methods adopted by the facilitator who convened negotiations on the same," Patel said.

Delivering the explanation of vote, Patel strongly called out the working methods adopted by the resolution's facilitator, describing it as a "concerning matter" and calling for an investigation into the process.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Ambassador Yojna Patel said the Permanent Observer Mission of the OIC chose to exclude the Indian delegation and a number of other countries when circulating successive drafts of the resolution.

Apart from India, other countries, including Cyprus and Greece, also called out Ankara's "lack of transparency and inclusivity" throughout the draft's negotiation process.

India, along with Armenia, Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States, voted against the resolution. Turkiye was the resolution's facilitator.

The draft resolution 'Cooperation between the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation', introduced by Iraq, was adopted Monday by a recorded vote, with 112 nations voting in favour, six against, and 39 countries abstaining.

India has raised strong objections over Turkiye's "blatant and intentional" decision to exclude New Delhi and other member states from consultations on a resolution on cooperation between the UN and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and voted against the draft in the General Assembly.

Strongly criticising the lack of inclusive intergovernmental negotiations over the resolution, she expressed her "deep dismay" that the "Permanent Observer Mission" of the OIC "chose to exclude not only my delegation but a number of other countries when circulating successive drafts of the resolution.

"This is not only shocking but also sets a bad precedent of delegations excluding specific member states to enable their agendas."

Patel further said that despite some delegations registering their objections in subsequent rounds, the "facilitators still chose to not include select countries." Other basic procedures such as acknowledging inputs were also "blatantly disregarded, indicating that it was done by design rather than by mistake.

She said it was "unfortunate that there are member states who publicly profess commitment to multilateralism and completely turn a blind eye to its core guiding principles."

Underlining that the UN was founded on the principles of sovereign equality, inclusivity and multilateral cooperation, Patel said differences of position among member states are inherent to multilateral diplomacy and "cannot, in themselves, justify blatant and intentional exclusion from the consultations on matters before the General Assembly."

"My delegation strongly objects to such working methods that try to hoodwink excluded delegations into believing that this was just a technical update, which it was not," she said.

India has called on the UN General Assembly President "to investigate this and prevent its recurrence."

Questioning the substance of the resolution, New Delhi further said the draft claimed to foster solutions to other conflicts. "The rationale for seeking to extend the role of OIC in this manner is unclear. The OIC is not a regional organisation," Patel said.

India expressed concern over a reference in the resolution about the ninth session of the OIC Ministerial Conference on Women held in July this year in Islamabad. During that conference, a declaration was adopted that made references to Jammu and Kashmir. Patel said that India "rejects" the declaration and the omnibus resolution adopted at the conference.

"The resolution contains reference to documents and statements that have unwarranted and factually incorrect references to my country. Such documents, unfortunately, reflect the continued misuse of the OIC platform for narrow political ends. The OIC has no locus standi to comment on India's internal affairs," Patel said.

In a thinly veiled reference to Pakistan, India voiced regret that the OIC has "once again allowed itself to be systematically misused by one Member State to weaponise OIC resolutions and declarations against India through false and baseless allegations.

Pakistan is a founding and prominent member of the 57-member OIC.

"India calls upon the OIC to uphold the principles of objectivity, constructive dialogue, and mutual respect, and to ensure that its outcomes do not become a vehicle for the pursuit of narrow political agendas," Patel said.

India "believes that sovereign member states take care of the interests of their citizens regardless of their faith. We do not recognise that only co-religionists can protect the interests of adherents of their faith. Such regressive views have no place in today's world, and especially at this forum," Patel said.

In its explanation of vote, Cyprus voiced deep regret over the "lack of transparency and inclusivity by Turkiye as the facilitator of this resolution throughout the negotiation process."

"We strongly regret that Cyprus has been repeatedly excluded from the communication on this process and subsequently from the negotiation process of this resolution.

Despite our best efforts and requests, inclusion of all UN Member States in this negotiation process is not a matter of political discretion of the facilitator, but a principle enshrined in the UN Charter," the Cyprus delegate said.

Greece also raised "serious concerns" regarding the conduct of negotiations under Turkiye's facilitation.

"Throughout the process, the European Union submitted comments and amendments in good faith, which were neither meaningfully addressed nor accompanied by substantial explanations for their rejection. Furthermore, revised drafts were circulated without adequate consultation," Greece's delegate said.

Greece also objected to its exclusion, along with certain delegations, from the circulation of draft texts. "Such practices fall short of the transparency, inclusivity and good faith expected in General Assembly negotiations. We strongly believe they are not representative of our member states."

The US hoped that future versions of the OIC resolution "will eliminate excessive and redundant language and contentious issues and instead focus on direct and concrete areas of cooperation that can achieve consensus."

Ireland, delivering the explanation of vote on behalf of the European Union, said the bloc and its member states regret the "lack of transparency and inclusivity throughout the negotiation process, despite requests to be included in the consultations.

"The EU and several of its member states were excluded from relevant communications and were consequently not afforded a meaningful opportunity to participate in the negotiations," it said.