India records 3.62 lakh fresh Covid-19 infections, 4,120 deaths in 24 hours

A day after registering 4,205 Covid-19 deaths, the highest since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in 2020, India in the last 24 hours reported 4,120 deaths, taking the total toll to 2,58,317, while 3,62,727 fresh infections took the tally of active cases to 37,10525. With 3,52,181 recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours, the total Covid-19 tally of the country stands at 23,703,665, the health ministry bulletin showed.

Thursday's 24-hour tally is an increase from Wednesday's as 3,48,421 new cases were reported on Wednesday. The rise of new infections has been reported despite a slight fall in the number of tests. A total of 18,64,594 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. On May 11, about 19,83,804 samples were tested.

Don’t be unrealistic on Covid-19 jabs, Centre tells states

After two days of fall, India's active case on Thursday rose again as the number of daily infections once again surpassed the number of daily recoveries. On Wednesday, India's total active caseload dipped to 37,04,099, which on Thursday settled at 37,10,525, registering an increase of 6,426.

The country is fighting its worst battle against the pandemic with the highest rise in the number of cases, deaths — aggravated by a shortage of medical resources. However, the Centre's data projects green shoots of hope as daily recoveries exceeded daily cases in the last few days, a signal of the curve is being flattened.

Though Maharashtra is reporting the highest number of daily infections, Karnataka at present has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 46,781 new Covid-19 cases and 58,805 recoveries, which brought the active Covid-19 tally to 5,46,129.

Karnataka, on the other hand, has 5,92,182 active cases. in the last 24 hours, the state recorded 39,998 fresh infections and 34,752 recoveries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the availability of oxygen and medicines in the country. The supply of the oxygen at present is three times the supply during the first wave peak, the PM was told. The Centre on Wednesday also sanctions ₹322.5 crore from the PM-CARES fund to procure 1,50,000 units of Oxycare System.



