India records minor surge in Covid tally for 2nd straight day with 2,858 cases

India on Saturday reported a minor surge in the Covid-19 daily tally for the second straight day with 2,858 fresh infections in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 43,119,112. According to the union health ministry, the country recorded a total of 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 5,24,201. On Thursday, the country had registered 2,841 infections, as compared to 2,827 infections a day before.

A total of 3,355 people have recovered in the last 24 hours - with the recovery standing at 98.74 percent, as per the health ministry.

India's active caseload currently stands at 18,096 - accounting for 0.04 percent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 0.59 percent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 0.66 percent.

A total of 84.43 crore samples have been tested so far for coronavirus, with 4,86,963 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

India's vaccine coverage has reached 191.15 crore doses. Over 3.15 crore first doses and over 1.17 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.89 crore first doses and more than 4.38 crore second doses have been given to the 15 to 18 age group. Meanwhile, over 2.97 crore precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

The government has said that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through the government of India and the direct state procurement category. Over 17.49 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with states to be administered, it said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has also been witnessing a surge in its daily Covid cases. The top five districts reporting a rise in cases in the state include Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad, and Ahmednagar - with Mumbai accounting for 58.33% of the new cases, as per the state health department.