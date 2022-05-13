Maharashtra reports 31.59% rise in weekly Covid cases
A slight rise in the number of new Covid-19 cases has been reported in multiple districts in Maharashtra. In the week between April 27 and May 3, five districts in the state reported 1,016 new cases, while between May 4 and May 10, these districts reported 1,337 new cases, which is a 31.59% rise in the number of cases.
The top five districts reporting a rise in cases are Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad and Ahmednagar, with Mumbai accounting for 58.33% of the new cases, as per the state health department.
Earlier, state health minister Rajesh Tope had said that the rise in new cases is not a concern, and a similar trend is seen in other states like Delhi, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.
He said, “Even though the number of cases is rising, the symptoms are mild, or patients are asymptomatic.”
As of May 10, out of the 1,447 new Covid-19 cases reported in the state, Mumbai accounts for 58.33% of the new cases, 19.42% are from Pune, 11.75% are from Thane, 1.66% are from Raigad, 1.24% from Ahmednagar and 7.60% are from other districts.
However, for the same period, between May 4 and May 10, four deaths were reported in the state, indicating that most new cases require no hospitalisation or have only mild symptoms.
As of May 9, out of the 1,343 active Covid-19 cases, 45 are hospitalised in the state, and ten are serious, of which five are in ICU, one on the ventilator and four on oxygen, and the remaining hospitalised active cases are off oxygen beds.
-
Closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan overburdening Umbarde
The closure of Barave dry waste transfer station in Kalyan for the last one month has led to overburdening on the Umbarde waste processing project. This has resulted in dry waste piling up on the streets and remaining uncollected in some parts of Kalyan and Dombivli. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation has claimed that the station will be functional in another eight days. In April, the Barave station caught fire twice, leading to its closure.
-
Symbiosis Society assures HC to allow unvaccinated employees to resume work
Pune-based Symbiosis Society on Friday assured the Bombay high court that it would allow its unvaccinated employees, who had been sent on unpaid leave till they were fully vaccinated, to resume work. The assurance came in response to a petition filed by an employee who had challenged the January 20 notice by the institute, stating that it could not make vaccination mandatory, especially when he was unable to take the doses because of health issues.
-
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to set up 20 charging stations for electric vehicles in city
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has embarked on setting up 20 electric charging stations in the city, work on 18 of these stations is set to begin soon. A special review meeting led by municipal commissioner, Abhijit Bangar, was held this week to take stock of the situation. At present, 20 locations have been finalised to set up the charging stations, work on 18 of these will begin soon.
-
Old water tank in Dombivli MIDC lying unused for years
Amidst water shortage during the summer in the Dombivli MIDC region, residents have requested the MIDC to utilise its old water storage tank that has been lying unused for several years. The water tank with a capacity of 20 lakh litres was built in 1980. The water tank is located in a 4,850sqm area. “This is also another reason for water shortage which the authority is completely neglecting,” added Raju Nalawade, social activist, Dombivli MIDC.
-
Select Navi Mumbai civic school students to be coached by Tendulkar academy at DY Patil Stadium
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will soon provide cricket coaching to students from its civic schools. NMMC is in the process of entering into an agreement with Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy and DY Patil Stadium. As per the agreement, 15-20 students from NMMC civic schools will be provided coaching by the TMGA at the stadium. NMMC has envisioned having both girls and boys teams to undergo training at the academy.
