India records over 500 Covid cases in one day, active infections 5,915

India has recorded more than 500 Covid cases in one day, a slight cut back from the earlier single day tally. A total of 526 new cases have been recorded from yesterday with total number of active cases reaching 5,915 mark, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare. Experts said that over the last month, only two patients were admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital with Covid and no admissions were made for complications from H3N2. (Representative Image/ HT Archive)(HT_PRINT)

On Saturday, there has been a significant jump in single-day Covid cases as 843 fresh infections were reported, highest after 126 days. Jharkhand and Maharashtra have reported one death each earlier, whereas, no deaths have been reported today.

