India refutes reports of pause in defence talks with US amid tariff dispute

Amid the ongoing tariff tussle between New Delhi and Washington, India on Friday firmly denied media reports suggesting that India has paused discussions with the United States regarding defence procurements. US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(REUTERS)

“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The clarification comes after several media outlets, including news agency Reuters, reported that New Delhi has put on hold its plans to procure new US weapons and aircraft. The reports cited three Indian officials familiar with the matter.

The reports suggested that it was India's sign of discontent after President Donald Trump's tariffs on its exports.

Trump on August 6 imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, which he said meant the country was funding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That raised the total duty on Indian exports to 50% - among the highest of any US trading partner.