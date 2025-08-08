Search
Fri, Aug 08, 2025
New Delhi oC

India refutes reports of pause in defence talks with US amid tariff dispute

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 08, 2025 06:31 pm IST

"The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated," the Ministry of Defence said.

Amid the ongoing tariff tussle between New Delhi and Washington, India on Friday firmly denied media reports suggesting that India has paused discussions with the United States regarding defence procurements.

US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(REUTERS)

“The news reports on India pausing the talks related to defence purchases with the US are false and fabricated. It is clarified that the various cases of procurement are being progressed as per the extant procedures,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The clarification comes after several media outlets, including news agency Reuters, reported that New Delhi has put on hold its plans to procure new US weapons and aircraft. The reports cited three Indian officials familiar with the matter.

Also Read | Countdown begins: PM Modi has 19 days to dodge Trump's 50% tariff shock. What are India's options?

The reports suggested that it was India's sign of discontent after President Donald Trump's tariffs on its exports.

Also Read | China welcomes PM Modi's SCO summit visit: 'Will be a gathering of friendship'

Trump on August 6 imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods as punishment for Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, which he said meant the country was funding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That raised the total duty on Indian exports to 50% - among the highest of any US trading partner.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, and Shibu Soren Died on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India refutes reports of pause in defence talks with US amid tariff dispute
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On