India registers 'strong protest' with Dhaka over remarks by Bangladesh leader

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday that India lodged a “strong protest” with Dhaka over controversial statements made by a key aide of Bangladesh's interim government, Mahfuj Alam. Cautioning leaders in the neighbouring country, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi wants to "remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments". Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, addresses a press conference.(PTI file photo)

Jaiswal reiterated India's expression of interest in fostering relations with the interim government of Bangladesh. He said such remarks "underline the need for responsibility in public articulation".

"We have registered our strong protest on this issue with the Bangladesh side. We understand that the post being referred to has reportedly been taken down. We would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments. While India has repeatedly signalled interest in fostering relations with the people and the interim government of Bangladesh, such comments underline the need for responsibility in public articulation," Jaiswal said at a press conference today.

In a now-deleted Facebook post, Alam said India should recognise the uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina to resign as the prime minister of Bangladesh, reported PTI.

Hasina was forced to resign after facing violent protests against reservations in government jobs.

She fled Dhaka in a military plane in August, as mobs threatened her safety in the capital city. After she fled the country, her house was ransacked by mobs.

India and Bangladesh's relations have been strained since the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus was formed.

New Delhi on Thursday expressed concern at incidents of violence targeting Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh and said the interim government in Dhaka has the primary responsibility of protecting their life and liberty.

The minister of state for external affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, made the comments in Rajya Sabha less than a fortnight after foreign secretary Vikram Misri visited Bangladesh and conveyed India’s concerns on the issue to members of the caretaker administration against minorities, Singh said.

"India’s concerns regarding the need to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities in Bangladesh have been conveyed and reiterated to the authorities of the interim government of Bangladesh on various occasions, including at the highest level,” he added.

With inputs from PTI, ANI