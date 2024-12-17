‘India was just an ally’: Bangladesh politicians upset over PM Modi's Vijay Diwas post

Bangladeshi politicians, including members of the Muhammad Yunus-led caretaker administration, on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not mentioning their country in his social media post on Vijay Diwas (Victory Day).

This comes amid unprecedented tensions between the neighbours over attacks on the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh. India has repeatedly raised the issue with the Yunus-led interim government.

On the other hand, Bangladesh has objected to the presence in India of its ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, daughter of its Founding Father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Sheikh Hasina has been in India since August 5, the day her government collapsed following months of student protests.

Hasina's forced departure was followed by attacks on the Hindu community.

What is Vijay Diwas?

On December 16, 1971, Pakistani soldiers surrendered to the Indian Army, resulting in the liberation of East Pakistan from Pakistan. East Pakistan was renamed to Bangladesh.

Bangladeshi politicians react

Asif Nazrul (law adviser to Muhammad Yunus): “I strongly protest. December 16, 1971, was the day of Bangladesh's victory. India was an ally in this victory, nothing more.”

Hasnat Abdullah (Anti-Discrimination Student Movement): "This is Bangladesh's Liberation War. The war was fought for Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan. But Modi has claimed that it was solely India's war and achievement. In doing so, they've completely ignored the existence of Bangladesh.

Ishraque Hossain (Bangladesh Nationalist Party): “I strongly condemn and protest against Narendra Modi's misleading statement on 16th December, Bangladesh's Victory Day. Modi's words clearly undermine our liberation war, our sovereignty, our martyrs and our dignity. Such moves will not be helpful for bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India.”