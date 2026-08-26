India rejects ‘politically motivated, malicious references' in UN panel's rights report

India on Wednesday rejected what it called “politically motivated” and “highly malicious” references in a UN committee’s report on alleged racial discrimination in the country, saying the observations contained sweeping generalisations and unsubstantiated allegations.

MEA said that India would respond to the committee’s observations through the established procedure. (ANI video grab)

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“India rejects any politically motivated highly malicious references in the report with all the contempt that it deserves."

Responding to media queries on the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD) press release following India’s 11th periodic review under the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that India had participated in the review in a “spirit of constructive engagement” and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to combating racial discrimination.

The statement added that India had highlighted its constitutional safeguards, legal framework, pluralism and efforts to protect disadvantaged communities during the review.

“During the review, we highlighted India’s constitutional safeguards, robust legal framework, pluralism and sustained efforts to protect disadvantaged communities.”

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{{^usCountry}} The ministry of external affairs stressed that the inter-ministerial delegation led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had already rejected the “sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention’s mandate” during the review meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ministry of external affairs stressed that the inter-ministerial delegation led by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had already rejected the “sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention’s mandate” during the review meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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"While we will respond to the Committee's observations through the established procedure, the inter-Ministerial delegation, which was led by the Solicitor General of India, Shri Tushar Mehta, had already rejected the sweeping generalisations, unsubstantiated allegations, or tendency to exceed the Convention's mandate during the review meeting," the MEA stated.

It added that India would respond to the committee’s observations through the established procedure. The Indian Mission in Geneva has also issued a detailed statement following the CERD review.

What prompted India's response

MEA’s response came after the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination raised concerns over reports of “large-scale violations” by law enforcement personnel against ethnic and ethno-religious communities, Indigenous and Tribal Peoples, including Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes, particularly Dalits, as well as non-citizens.

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The recent review, held on August 11-12, covered India’s 12th and 21st combined periodic reports submitted to CERD in 2023. The discussions covered issues including the implementation of ICERD, progress among marginalised groups, and measures to address prejudice and intolerance, according to a statement by the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva, news agency ANI reported.

The Indian delegation highlighted the country’s diversity, constitutional safeguards, affirmative action, judicial remedies, democratic accountability and public policies aimed at promoting equality, dignity and opportunity for all citizens, the statement said.

In its statement, MEA stressed that India had played a leading role in negotiating and drafting ICERD in the 1960s.