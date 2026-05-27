...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

India rejects ‘unwarranted’ references to J&K in China-Pak joint statement

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said

Published on: May 27, 2026 06:08 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected “unwarranted references” to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a Pakistan-China joint statement, saying the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh will always be “integral and inalienable parts” of the country.

A view of the Lal Chowk amid rainfall, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. (ANI)

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to media queries regarding references to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the China-Pakistan joint statement by saying: “India categorically rejects unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the joint statement between China and Pakistan.”

India’s position is “consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same”, Jaiswal said.

In the context of the so-called “China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects”, some of which are in India’s sovereign territory, Jaiswal said: “We resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation of these territories, impinging on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This has been clearly conveyed to Pakistani and Chinese authorities several times.”

 
ladakh jammu and kashmir
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / India rejects ‘unwarranted’ references to J&K in China-Pak joint statement
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.