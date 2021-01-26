IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India reports less than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million
india news

India reports less than 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally over 10.76 million

There are 177,266 active cases of Covid-19 and 10,345,985 patients of the coronavirus disease have been cured to date, according to the health ministry data.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 10:04 AM IST
Blood samples are being collected during a serological survey to ascertain the spread of the coronavirus disease in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh in this file photo. (HT Photo)

India reported 9,102 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the lowest since January 19, and 117 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday morning. The country's active caseload also dipped below 180,000 as its tally stood at 10,676,838, the health ministry's dashboard showed.

There are 177,266 active Covid-19 cases and 10,345,985 patients of the coronavirus disease have been cured to date. According to the data, 15,901 people were discharged from across the country with 15,901 cured between Monday and Tuesday morning.

And, 20,23,809 people have been vaccinated so far since the countrywide vaccination started on January 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP