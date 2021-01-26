Vaccine demonstrates 'neutralising impact' on new coronavirus variants: Moderna
US biotechnology firm Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has demonstrated a 'neutralising impact' on coronavirus variants first found in the United Kingdom and South Africa. According to a news release by the firm, the two doses of the vaccine "is expected to be protective against emerging strains detected to date."
"Results from in vitro neutralisation studies of sera from individuals vaccinated with Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine (are) showing activity against emerging strains of SARS-CoV-2... Vaccination with the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all key emerging variants tested, including B.1.1.7 and B.1.351, first identified in the UK and Republic of South Africa, respectively. The study showed no significant impact on neutralising titers against the B.1.1.7 variant relative to prior variants," Moderna said.
This study was conducted in collaboration with the Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The manuscript has been submitted as a preprint to bioRxiv and will be submitted for peer-reviewed publication.
The company is advancing an emerging variant booster candidate (mRNA-1273.351) against the variant first identified in South Africa.
"A six-fold reduction in neutralising titers was observed with the B.1.351 variant relative to prior variants. Despite this reduction, neutralising titer levels with B.1.351 remain above levels that are expected to be protective," it said.
According to Sputnik, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the B.1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus, initially reported to be 50-70 percent more contagious, has been discovered and it is likely to be 30 percent deadlier.
CNN reported that David Montefiori, a virologist at Duke University Medical Center, said while he's "cautiously optimistic" Moderna's vaccine will work well against this strain, he is still not sure.
"The efficacy might be reduced somewhat, but it may still be very effective," he said, as quoted by CNN and added, "Hopefully the vaccine will still be 70-80 per cent effective."
The variant first identified in the UK has also appeared in more than 45 other countries, including 195 cases in the US. The variant first identified in South Africa has appeared in more than 20 other countries. (ANI)This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine demonstrates 'neutralising impact' on new coronavirus variants: Moderna
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's why childhood cancer survivors not more likely to undergo abortion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Male breast cancer patients have higher risk of heart disease, says study
- A new study done by the researchers of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer and MedStar Washington Hospital Center shows that men who suffer from breast cancer might be more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New study links regular afternoon naps with better mental agility in people
- According to a new research, afternoon naps might help improve locational awareness, verbal fluency, and working memory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for full body workout? Try kickboxing like Karishma Tanna for more perks
- Watch: Karishma Tanna packs impressive punches during kickboxing workout at gym on Monday. This fitness exercise is great for those looking to whip into shape in no time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to beat stress with Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose
- Looking for exercises that could help you row out of stress and other body issues? Search no further as Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows us how to do it by taking us through the step-by-step process of nailing Yoga’s Naukasana or boat pose in this fitness video | Benefits inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Direct current stimulation over brain's Wernicke area helpful in learning words
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 lockdown loneliness leads to depressive symptoms in adults: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tisca Chopra works on core strength with pilates and here’s why you should too
- Tisca Chopra’s fitness goals for 2021 include working on her core strength. As she gives a glimpse of her workout on a pilates reformer, we list out its health benefits which will surely push you to give it a try too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study finds exercising could combat chronic inflammation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patients with inactive cancer at high risk of severe Covid-19 illness: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandira Bedi enters the week with 50 mins of wind sprints, headstand, handstand
- Monday motivation: Mandira Bedi’s latest fitness video of nailing headstand and handstand with 50 mins of wind sprints done off the camera, is all the workout inspiration we need to get our week rolling. Read benefits of these exercises inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday does inverted butterfly pose after 108 Surya Namaskars in new post
- Ananya Panday loves an intense morning Yoga session. The actor has lately been sharing a lot of aerial Yoga posts on social media and blowing our minds away.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When it comes to following Covid-19 guidelines, social influence matters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox