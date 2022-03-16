India restores five and 10-year tourist visas with immediate effect

The government on Wednesday restored all valid five-year e-tourist visas - suspended since March 2020 because of the Covid pandemic - to nationals of 156 countries with immediate effect, news agency ANI reported. Nationals of these countries will also be eligible for issuance of fresh e-visas for tourists as per existing rules.

The government also said it would similarly restore valid regular (paper) long-duration (10 years) tourist visas for US and Japanese nationals, as well as permit issue of fresh visas to citizens of both countries.

"The government took the step keeping in view the improvement in the Covid-19 situation in the country and considering the need for further relaxation of visa and travel restrictions," the home ministry said, according to ANI.

Foreign nationals on tourist and e-tourist visas can enter India only via designated sea or air immigration check posts, including those under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' or 'air bubble' scheme, or by flights as allowed by the civil aviation ministry.

In no case will foreign nationals holding tourist or e-tourist visas be allowed to enter via land or riverine borders, the home ministry said.

The instructions will not, however, be applicable to Afghanistan nationals who will continue to be governed by separate instructions issued by the home ministry regarding grant of e-emergency x-misc visa.

Last week the government said regularly scheduled international passenger flights - outside of 'air bubble' deals - would resume from March 27.

The civil aviation ministry said these flights would continue to be subject to rules set up by the health ministry for international travel as applicable.

"After deliberation with stakeholders and keeping in view decline in the Covid caseloads, we have decided to resume international travel from March 27. 'Air bubble' arrangements will also stand revoked... With this step, I’m confident the sector will reach new heights!" aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

(with input from agencies)

