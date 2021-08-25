India, Russia back joint efforts to ensure peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday backed coordinated efforts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan in order to ensure security across the region.

The two leaders discussed the situation in Afghanistan following the takeover of the country by the Taliban last week during a phone conversation. The two leaders agreed to form a “permanent bilateral channel” for consultations on Afghanistan, according to a readout from the Russian embassy.

Russia’s decision to work more closely with Pakistan through the “extended troika” format for Afghanistan has not gone down well with the Indian side. The call between the two leaders marked the first major outreach on Afghanistan from the top Russian leadership in recent months.

“Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against Covid-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues,” Modi said in a tweet.

The Russian embassy’s readout said: “During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts which would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole.”

The two leaders expressed their “intention to enhance cooperation on countering the dissemination of the terrorist ideology and the drug threat emanating from the territory of Afghanistan”, the readout said.

Modi and Putin further agreed to “form a permanent bilateral channel for consultations” on Afghanistan, it added.

The readout said the two leaders touched upon several issues related to the development of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries, including in trade and economy.

Modi expressed gratitude to Putin for Russia’s assistance in combating Covid-19, including the supply and production of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India and the shipment of medicines and medical equipment. The schedule for upcoming contacts between the two sides at various levels was also discussed.

Russia and China have maintained close contacts with the Taliban leadership over the past few months. These contacts have continued after the Taliban marched into Kabul last week following the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government. Russia and China are also among the very few countries that have kept open their embassies in Kabul.