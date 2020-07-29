India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 1.53 million, recovery rate at 64.5%

india

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 11:08 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is now more than 1.53 million after 48,513 fresh cases and 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry on Wednesday.

The country added 946,176 Covid-19 cases to its tally till Wednesday—there were 585,493 infections on July 1—and now has 1,531,669 infections to its count. The number of fatalities stands at 34,193 so far.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard, India’s recovery rate has seen a sharp increase from around 53% in mid-June to more than 64.50% till date. With 35,286 patients discharged in the last 24 hours, the recoveries stand at 988,029.

There have been more than 30,000 recoveries daily for the sixth day in a row now.

The gap between the recovered and active cases has also been persistently increasing—there were 509,447 infections as of Wednesday—data showed.

India’s case fatality rate (CFR) is 2.25%, the government has said.

According to data analysed by HT, Karnataka’s trajectory of Covid-19 cases is on a path much worse than Tamil Nadu and Delhi’s and that Andhra Pradesh may cross the Capital’s tally soon.

Karnataka, which on Monday crossed 100,000 total cases, in 74 days since its 1,000th case has 101,465 confirmed cases — 30,000 cases more than Delhi and Tamil Nadu in the same time period.

Tamil Nadu and Delhi, the second and third worst-hit regions in the country after Maharashtra, had 67,468 and 66,602 cases respectively by Day 74.

Andhra Pradesh, the state with the second-highest number of new cases in the past week after Maharashtra, has also seen a near-vertical rise in the last two weeks.

Maharashtra could cross another grim landmark of four lakh cases on Wednesday based on the current trend of the daily increase in its caseload. India’s worst-hit state has reported 391,440 cases of the coronavirus disease till Tuesday.

Mumbai reported its lowest tally in three months with 700 new cases, the lowest since around the first week of May, on Tuesday.

Authorities in Delhi, which has seen a decrease in daily cases, will conduct another serological study in the city to determine how much closer the Capital is to achieving herd immunity to Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.

The survey will be conducted in the first five days of August to collect blood from around 20,000 people, health officials have said. The results are expected by mid-August.

The first survey of this sort showed 22.86% of those tested had the antibodies.

There are 16,682,030 infections and 659,374 deaths around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker.