India, Saudi Arabia discuss proposed electricity link, explore wider power cooperation

India and Saudi Arabia have held fresh discussions on a proposed power transmission link between the two countries, with both sides reviewing progress on the initiative and identifying areas for wider cooperation in the electricity sector, officials said on Monday.

India and Saudi Arabia have already established a broader framework for energy cooperation. Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg (Representative Image)

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“Pankaj Agarwal, secretary in the Union ministry of power, held a virtual meeting with Nasser Al-Qahtani, Saudi Arabia’s assistant minister of energy for electricity affairs, to discuss the status of the proposed interconnection and the steps required to take it forward.

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The two sides emphasised the importance of regular consultations to advance the initiative. They also explored opportunities for technical cooperation, sharing expertise and adopting best practices to address emerging challenges in the power sector,” said an official, aware of the development.

According to officials of the ministry of power, Saudi Arabia expressed interest in India’s experience in extra-high-voltage (EHV) transmission infrastructure, particularly in managing electricity grids as the share of renewable energy increases. Discussions also covered ways to meet the rising electricity requirements of data centres and modernise grid codes in response to changing demands on power systems.

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The proposed interconnection is expected to provide a framework for closer electricity cooperation between the two countries. Its potential benefits could include power exchanges during periods of high demand, better utilisation of available generation capacity and greater flexibility in managing electricity supply. The extent of these benefits will depend on technical feasibility, commercial arrangements and the infrastructure ultimately approved.

India and Saudi Arabia have already established a broader framework for energy cooperation. A memorandum of understanding signed in October 2023 covered electrical interconnection, green and clean hydrogen, and supply chains. The agreement reflected the two countries’ interest in expanding collaboration beyond conventional energy trade.

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The latest meeting also highlighted the scope for cooperation in strengthening transmission networks and preparing electricity systems for growing demand and the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Both countries reiterated their commitment to continued dialogue and closer engagement in the power sector. No specific deadline for completing the proposed interconnection or details of its final cost and technical design were announced in the meeting.