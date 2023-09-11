‘For India, Saudi Arabia is…’: PM Modi after meeting as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman speaks on economic corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saudi Arabia is one of India's most important strategic partners after his bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. Both leaders also signed the minutes of the first meeting of the India-Saudi Strategic Partnership Council held at Hyderabad House. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia speaks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival for a ceremonial reception at the presidential palace in New Delhi on Monday,(AP)

"As two large and fast-growing economies of the world, our mutual cooperation is important for peace and stability in the entire region. In our talks, we have identified several initiatives to take our partnership to the next level. Today's talks will provide new energy and direction to our relations. This will provide us inspiration to work together for the welfare of humanity," Modi said at a joint press briefing.

Speaking on the historic economic corridor between India, West Asia and Europe, Modi said, “Yesterday, we have taken a decision to start the historic economic corridor... This corridor will not only connect two countries but also help in providing economic growth, and digital connectivity between Asia, West Asia and Europe. Under your leadership and vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has seen tremendous economic growth…”

At the G20 Leaders' Summit on Saturday, India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and the European Union announced a historic agreement to launch a mega India-Middle East-Europe shipping and railway connectivity corridor.

This is a historic and first-of-its-kind initiative on cooperation on connectivity and infrastructure involving India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, EU, France, Italy, Germany and the US.

The crown prince congratulated Modi on the management of the G20 Summit held between September 9 and 10, and the initiatives achieved, including the economic corridor.

"...There was no disagreement at all during the history of this (India-Saudi Arabia) relationship but there is cooperation to build the future of our country and create opportunities. Today we are working on future opportunities...I congratulate you on the management of the G 20 Summit and the initiatives achieved, including the Economic Corridor linking the Middle East, India and Europe which requires that we work diligently in order to create it into reality...," Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, national security advisor Ajit Doval and others were present in the meeting.

The Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, who arrived in New Delhi on a three-day State visit to India attended the G20 Summit.

Modi and the crown prince will review the progress made under the two ministerial committees of the Strategic Partnership Council i.e. the Committee on Political, Security, Social and Cultural Cooperation and the Committee on Economy and Investments Cooperation, according to a release from the ministry of external affairs.

Modi and the Saudi Arabia leader also discussed all aspects of bilateral relations, including political, security, defence, trade and economic, cultural and people-to-people ties. Both the leaders will also discuss the regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The Saudi crown prince was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Ministers and senior officials.

Prior to his meeting with Modi, Mohammed bin Salman received a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The prince then inspected a combined defence services guard of honour. In a brief statement, Mohammed bin Salman congratulated India for a successful G20 presidency.

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Well done India, a lot of announcements made that will benefit both our countries, the G20 countries and the whole world. So I want to say to India well done, and we will work to create a future for both countries."

Later in the day, he is scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

Speaking at the G20 Summit, Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, "... We look forward to the integration of the initiative and the Economic Corridor project which is announced in this meeting. I would like to thank those who worked with us to reach this founding step to establish this important economic corridor..."

PM Narendra Modi said the mega-deal would give a sustainable direction to connectivity and sustainability across the world. Earlier, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince visited India on a State visit in February 2019 and the current visit will be his second State visit to the country.

"India and Saudi Arabia have historically close and friendly relations with extensive people-to-people contacts. The trade between both countries reached all-time high of USD 52.75 billion in FY 2022-23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an earlier press release.

India is Saudi Arabia’s second-largest trading partner whereas Saudi Arabia is India’s fourth-largest trading partner. Both countries also have a strong partnership in the area of energy, according to an MEA statement released earlier.

Saudi Arabia also hosted a three-day event in conjunction with the G20 Leader’s Summit to provide an immersive and interactive experience of the Kingdom’s leading projects in various fields.

