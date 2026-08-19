India says it will continue fight against all forms of terrorism

India on Tuesday said it will continue to act against all forms of terror, including cross-border terrorism, in the wake of Pakistan dismissing the busting of an ISI-backed terror network as propaganda aimed at diverting attention from domestic security challenges.

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The busting of the ISI-backed “Shahzad Bhatti Network” and the arrest of more than 250 operatives ahead of India’s Independence Day was announced by Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday. Hours later, Pakistan’s foreign ministry rejected Shah’s allegations linking Pakistan to the arrests.

Terrorism is taken very seriously by India, which wants the world community to understand the gravity of the problem, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told a regular media briefing while responding to questions related to terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

“India has been hit hard by terrorism. We have over the last several years taken a lot of effort to galvanise [and] strengthen global action to fight terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and our fight to deal with terrorism will continue further,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “Whatever action is required to be taken on that account to defeat the scourge of terrorism, we will continue to take,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whatever action is required to be taken on that account to defeat the scourge of terrorism, we will continue to take,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Jaiswal referred to the busting of the Shahzad Bhatti Network and said in the context of the statement from Pakistan’s foreign ministry that the Indian government “has put forth its position and that is where it stands”.

Shah said the government had destroyed the terror network and “thwarted its plans for subversive attacks”. This was done through coordinated operations conducted by security forces at locations in 14 states as part of India’s policy of zero tolerance for terrorism. The security forces seized IEDs, grenades, pistols, ammunition and CCTV cameras used for espionage.

Jaiswal responded to a question on continuing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by saying that many people were killed and others injured in the region because of a crackdown by Pakistani security forces. Restrictions had also been imposed on the supply of essential commodities, he said.

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“The situation is such that the people there need the sympathy and solidarity of the international community and they should get that,” he said.