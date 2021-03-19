India sees worst Covid-19 spike this year, nearly 40,000 cases in last 24 hours

In what is India’s highest daily spike in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) this year, nearly 40,000 fresh infections were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, the Union ministry of health and family welfare’s (MohFW) dashboard showed on Friday morning. India recorded 39,726 new cases in this period, taking the infection tally to 11,514 331, the dashboard showed.

This is also the ninth day in a row that India has seen more than 20,000 new daily cases. A day ago, the country’s coronavirus tally had risen by 35,871 in what was then the highest single-day rise in 2021.

Recoveries from the viral disease also continue to rise, as per the data, as 20,654 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking total recovered cases to 11,083,679 or 96,41% of the total caseload. Active caseload, meanwhile, reached 271,282, a rise of 18,918 cases, contributing 2.20% of the infection tally. There were 154 more Covid-19 related deaths, down from those recorded in previous rise, taking the death toll to 159,370 or 1.39% of total cases.

Maharashtra, which reported a record spike of 25,833 on Thursday, alone contributes 65% of India’s new cases of the disease from the last 24 hours. Of the total national active caseload, the western state has 166,353 or 61% cases. The state’s capital city of Mumbai, too, saw its highest-ever single-day spike, registering 2,877 cases. While Maharashtra’s infection tally-the highest in the country-stands at 2,396,340, Mumbai’s is at 352, 851. Maharashtra has also seen 53,138 related fatalities thus far, of which 11,559 are from the city itself.

Punjab (2,417), Karnataka (1,488) are some other states which contributed significantly to India’s latest rise in coronavirus disease cases.